Did you, uh, enjoy that sex scene between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington)? Don't worry, you weren't alone , even if you were equal parts turned on and repulsed. The sex scene we knew was coming finally arrived on last night's finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," and it did not disappoint, even if we were yelling "STOP, YOU TWO ARE RELATED" at the screen. Game of Thrones is the only show on television that makes incest seem like the sexiest way to spend a Sunday night — and the actors worked to get themselves in the mood, too.