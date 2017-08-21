I am convinced that once the two of them dissipate the sexual tension that’s been brewing between them, get married, and decide to co-rule, they can save Westeros from everything that’s coming at them. If last night’s battle was any indication, they are the perfect duo to take on the Night King — ice dragon or not. Together, they’d run Westeros like equals, transforming Game of Thrones from the depressing show in which all your faves die into an hour of television that shows exactly what good governing looks like. (And we could really use that example right now.)