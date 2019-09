People Are Conflicted About Whether They Want Daenerys & Jon To Hook Up

Game Of Thrones has never been shy about incest — I mean, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) have been a brother-sister couple since before the show began. After Sunday night's episode , however, it seems the writers are definitely floating another incestuous relationship: Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The two rulers are technically aunt and nephew , a fact we learned when we discovered Jon's true parentage . Now, they're allies fighting to bring down Cersei, but judging by their meaningful looks last episode, they could also be so much more. In fact, there's a theory that suggests they even get married and have a kid , and the internet is squarely divided by how to feel. Some people are just choosing to overlook their familial ties in favor of an ultimate power couple, while other people are praying the writers don't take us down this path.