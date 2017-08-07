People Are Conflicted About Whether They Want Daenerys & Jon To Hook Up

Dany and Jon looking at the cave drawings pic.twitter.com/6KhjSOQkf6— Charisse Phernetton (@CharisseRose90) August 7, 2017
When I want Dany and Jon to make out but I remember she's technically his aunt #GameOfThronesS7 #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Uv5MGMJNzz— Grace (@gracek1420) August 7, 2017
Everyone is pushing for Dany and Jon, but I'm still pulling for Jorah. #GameOfThrones #GoT #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/VBqs5RcC9W— Joe Sarandrea (@JoeSarandrea) August 7, 2017
This tension between Dany and Jon though #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/j2fEp8fW7g— Melanie Hawkins (@MelHawk92) August 7, 2017
I'm so fake. I'll (rightfully) drag Cersei and Jaime for their nasty incestuous relationship but pray that Dany and Jon get it ?#thronesyall pic.twitter.com/KmcEYPmu7q— Adiya Taylor (@adiyataylor) July 31, 2017
What I'll never need from #GameOfThrones is them trying to shove a romance between dany and Jon down my throat pic.twitter.com/fTkSjLv9Ji— king koopa (@headphonehog) August 7, 2017
The writers of Game of Thrones keep trying to make Dany and Jon happen. Stop trying to make that happen #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Zkga8nNXze— Michelle Muoneke (@MchllMnk) August 7, 2017