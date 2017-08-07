Story from TV Shows

People Are Conflicted About Whether They Want Daenerys & Jon To Hook Up

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Courtesy Of HBO.
Game Of Thrones has never been shy about incest — I mean, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) have been a brother-sister couple since before the show began. After Sunday night's episode, however, it seems the writers are definitely floating another incestuous relationship: Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The two rulers are technically aunt and nephew, a fact we learned when we discovered Jon's true parentage. Now, they're allies fighting to bring down Cersei, but judging by their meaningful looks last episode, they could also be so much more. In fact, there's a theory that suggests they even get married and have a kid, and the internet is squarely divided by how to feel. Some people are just choosing to overlook their familial ties in favor of an ultimate power couple, while other people are praying the writers don't take us down this path.
Advertisement
In fact, there's only one thing Twitter can agree on, and that's memes:
"Dany and Jon looking at the cave drawings," one fan wrote, accompanied by a "now kiss" GIF.
"When I want Dany and Jon to make out but I remember she's technically his aunt," another wrote.
Some people favor another suitor for the khaleesi:
"Everyone is pushing for Dany and Jon, but I'm still pulling for Jorah (Iain Glen)," a user wrote.
Other people, however, are loving it, despite the uncomfortable reality:
"This tension between Dany and Jon though."
"I'm so fake. I'll (rightfully) drag Cersei and Jaime for their nasty incestuous relationship but pray that Dany and Jon get it."
But then there are those people who absolutely under no circumstances want this relationship to happen.
"What I'll never need from #GameOfThrones is them trying to shove a romance between dany and Jon down my throat," someone wrote.
"The writers of Game of Thrones keep trying to make Dany and Jon happen. Stop trying to make that happen," another demanded.
The people have spoken — but something tells me Game Of Thrones show runners won't be listening.
Read These Stories Next:
Director Admits This Rape Scene Was Nonconsensual & Designed To "Humiliate" Actress
Sick Of TV? These Shows Will Get You Addicted All Over Again
This Actress Fired The Nanny Who Wanted To "F**k Her Husband's Brains Out"
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series