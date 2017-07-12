It's Wednesday, which means it's time to revisit an age old Game of Thrones theory. One that involves a Targaryen, a Stark, and a prince. You know the one, but first, let's just say SPOILER ALERT just in case.
Since the dawn of time, GOT fans (namely the book readers and Reddit theraders) have shared their theory that "R + L = J" — which translates to Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (deceased brother of Daenerys who we never saw on the show) had a baby with Lyanna Stark (deceased sister of Ned Stark). Lyanna then died in child birth, and then Rhaegar was killed in combat by Ned. The child? His name was Jon Snow. Dun-dun.
Now that our memory is refreshed, we can address the fact that the long speculated (and nearly confirmed) theory has once again been basically confirmed by one of the show's stars. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the show's host asked guest Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, about Jon's death and resurrection in season 5 and 6 of the series. He called out Coster-Waldau for lying about the state of Jon (he said he would remain dead). But the actor had a great, teaser-filled clap back: "Well Jon Snow is dead. Jon Stark-Targaryen has risen from the dead."
As Vanity Fair writes, Coster-Waldau is literally known for spreading lies about the plot of the show. In 2015, he had to apologize for kidding around with fake teasers.
But at this point, it would be wild for R+L=J to not be true considering the evidence audiences have been given throughout the first six seasons of the HBO show, but we won't know for sure until the show returns on July 16. Although it would be nice for Dany and Jon to not be nephew-aunt so that they could end up together.
