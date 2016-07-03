Warning: This article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones season 6. Read at your own risk.
Last week's Game Of Thrones finale gave us all a lot to chew on. Daenerys is now single and ready to
mingle storm Westeros. Jon Snow has been revealed as the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. That makes Dany his aunt by birth, but also means he could be destined to marry the blonde dragon enthusiast. We're both creeped out and excited.
This show is no stranger to incestuous storylines, so it's not all that surprising that the latest theory has Jon and Dany getting together under some historical pact. Nerdist dug up some Targaryen family history that explains it all. Long story short: Dany's ancestor, Queen Rhaenyra, was supported in her pursuit of the Iron Throne by House Stark under the agreement that a Targaryen princess would one day marry into their family.
So far, that has yet to happen, but do the math: Dany is a Targaryen. Jon Snow is from House Stark. He's also a Targaryen, which could make a pairing even more palatable to the parties involved. Cersei Lannister, meanwhile, would probably go berserk.
Rhaenyra's reign may have been short-lived, but we've got good feelings about Dany. Just need to wrap our heads around the nephew-aunt thing.
