There doesn't seem to be a single family tree out there that can keep up with all the tangled relationships on Game Of Thrones — which is why you may not realize when two family members are on screen. It's even harder to decipher when, in the case of fan-favorite Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), we've never even seen them in the same kingdom. However, Sunday night's episode of the HBO series jogged our memories when Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) asked if he should send word to Jorah's (Iain Glen) family about his greyscale.
"Jorah," he replies. "Jorah Mormont."
"Mormont?" Samwell replies. Record scratch. Freeze frame. That's right, Lyanna and Jorah are cousins. Here's how it breaks down.
We first met the patriarch of the Mormonts, Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo), as Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, who chose Jon Snow (Kit Harington) as his personal steward and was eventually killed at Craster's Keep by his own men in a rebellion. That's why Samwell knew the name "Mormont" when Jorah mentioned it. Turns out, Jorah is Jeor's son. But where does Lyanna come in?
Lady Maege Mormont (Elizabeth Barrett) is the sister of Jeor and Lyanna's mother. She was the head of House Mormont, but died during the War of the Five Kings, allowing Lyanna to become Lady of Bear Island.
These two remaining Mormont characters, Lyanna and Jorah, are shaping up to play pretty big roles in this penultimate season — which is no surprise after Lyanna's incredible speech in the season 6 finale:
"Your son was butchered at the Red Wedding, Lord Manderly, but you refused the call," she said in the episode, addressing a room full of grown men. "You swore allegiance to House Stark, Lord Glover, but in their hour of greatest need, you refused the call. And you, Lord Cerwyn, your father was skinned alive by Ramsay Bolton. Still you refused the call. But House Mormont remembers. The North remembers. We know no king but the King in the North whose name is Stark. I don't care if he's a bastard. Ned Stark's blood runs through his veins. He's my king from this day until his last day."
And while Jorah may be disgraced, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) has decided to forgive him, and with Samwell going to elaborate measures to cure his greyscale, it sounds like his role is far from over.
