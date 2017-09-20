Taylor Swift Screaming At Her Former Self Won't Do Great Things For Her Reputation

By now, you've probably read countless theories about Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. One aspect of the video that sticks out? The "Blank Space" singer's many clones, or, rather, iterations of her former self. There's the sparkly dress-donning Swift from her Fearless era, "Swift the snake," which stemmed from her drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and even the woe-is-me, tee shirt-loving teen from the "You Belong With Me" music video.
Now, in behind-the-scenes footage from "LWYMMD," Swift can be seen screaming at one of her doppelgangers...and it is quite the thing to behold.
Don't worry: Swift isn't pulling any diva-like behavior here. Instead, she's just getting really, really into her new music video, which, as the footage from Swift's YouTube channel details, was extremely technically complicated.
The video shows Swift and her doppelgangers (really just a bunch of tall ladies in Swift-esque wigs and outfits) creating the famous "Taylor Mountain," from which Reputation-era Swift eventually knocks them all off.
"Can I hit her in the face with my 13?," the real Swift, dressed in the above-mentioned sparkly outfit, asks of one of the stand-ins.
What proceeds is Swift going off on her clone in a bonkers way Swifties have never seen before. You can watch the drama unfold beginning at the 1:32 mark.
It's all in the name of fun — and creating a music video capable of shattering Vevo records, of course.
It's nice to see Swift having fun on set, especially considering that the video has spawned so many crazy (and some surprisingly convincing) fan theories. Is the real Swift standing on the wing of the plane, behind her clones? Do her manly minions represent her real-life exes?
Whatever the "deeper meaning" behind the video, at least the "actress starring in our bad dreams" had a blast making it.
