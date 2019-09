Probably the biggest moment of the trailer comes at the end (but don't just skip ahead!). In a dream-like haze, we see Rick, now old, waking up in a bed. If this sounds familiar, it's because Rick awoke in a hospital bed in the very first episode. There's even a near-identical shot of flowers on his bedside table. There is a popular fan theory that Rick has actually been in a coma and the entire zombie apocalypse has been a dream. Fans have been known to come up with some elaborate theories about the show ; however, this theory was debunked by the show's creator , Robert Kirkman, a couple of years ago, but now fans are questioning it all over again. We'll just have to wait until this fall to find out.