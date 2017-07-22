The Walking Dead premiered the trailer for the eighth season while at Comic-Con. It's full of action, your favorite characters (that are still alive), and of course zombies.
Fans of AMC's hit show have been eagerly awaiting its return, and their patience has been rewarded. The 5-minute-long trailer is action-packed and it looks like that is what we can expect from the upcoming season.
The trailer begins in darkness, and we soon find out that things are not looking good for Seth Gilliam's character, Father Gabriel. Stuck in a room with the show's most notorious villain, Negan, it doesn't look like his options outside the dark room are not much better.
Advertisement
The next few minutes of the trailer are a montage of people gearing up for what looks like an all out war against the most hostile of the survivors, the Saviours. Dwight finds a note that simply says, "tomorrow" which seems pretty ominous. We see fan favorites Daryl and Jerry in the trailer being as badass and funny as ever. In this people-packed montage, we also see Rick who later makes a rallying speech to his fellow survivors that implies some pretty paramount moments to come. "Those who use and take and kill, we end them," Rick shouted. "Everything we've beaten, everything we've endured, everything we've risen above, everything we've become - no matter what comes next, we've won. We've already won!"
Probably the biggest moment of the trailer comes at the end (but don't just skip ahead!). In a dream-like haze, we see Rick, now old, waking up in a bed. If this sounds familiar, it's because Rick awoke in a hospital bed in the very first episode. There's even a near-identical shot of flowers on his bedside table. There is a popular fan theory that Rick has actually been in a coma and the entire zombie apocalypse has been a dream. Fans have been known to come up with some elaborate theories about the show; however, this theory was debunked by the show's creator, Robert Kirkman, a couple of years ago, but now fans are questioning it all over again. We'll just have to wait until this fall to find out.
Advertisement
Season 8 of The Walking Dead premieres on October 22.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement