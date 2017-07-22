The next few minutes of the trailer are a montage of people gearing up for what looks like an all out war against the most hostile of the survivors, the Saviours. Dwight finds a note that simply says, "tomorrow" which seems pretty ominous. We see fan favorites Daryl and Jerry in the trailer being as badass and funny as ever. In this people-packed montage, we also see Rick who later makes a rallying speech to his fellow survivors that implies some pretty paramount moments to come. "Those who use and take and kill, we end them," Rick shouted. "Everything we've beaten, everything we've endured, everything we've risen above, everything we've become - no matter what comes next, we've won. We've already won!"