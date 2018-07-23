Skip navigation!
Ruby Rose Quits Twitter Over Toxic Fans
by
Kaitlin Reilly
More from Comic Con
Pop Culture
Post-
Black Panther
Is Comic-Con Catching Up?
Sesali Bowen
Jul 23, 2018
TV Shows
See Aaron Paul's Baby Audition For
Breaking Bad: The Prequel
Kaitlin Reilly
Jul 20, 2018
Movies
These Badass Women Brought Some Of The Best Wonder Woman Looks To Comic-Con
Rebecca Farley
Oct 9, 2017
TV Shows
A
Walking Dead
Crossover Is Coming
Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will share more than just zombies next year. According to Variety, a character from one show will head to the
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
If You Already Love Mermaids, Meet Your New TV Obsession
Vampires have been having a moment for about a decade, and zombies have been everywhere ever since The Walking Dead made the undead trendy. But, what
by
Ariana Romero
Movies
Excuse Me But Why Is Tom Hardy Always Cast As The Ugliest Comic B...
Do comic books have something against Tom Hardy? Because I'm starting to see a pattern. After appearing in The Dark Knight Rises as Bane (left), it was
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
31 Badass Women To Transform Into This Halloween
Thinking of going as the rainbow-vomit Snapchat filter for Halloween this year? While we totally support your decision, we’re also pretty sure 10 other
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Lupita Nyong'o's Comic-Con Experience Is Everything
At this point, it's impossible to keep up all the gifts the San Diego Comic-Con has give us. From the first look at A Wrinkle in Time, to Ben Affleck
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Cole Sprouse Wishes This Radiohead Song Had Played On
Riverda...
Music plays such an important role in Riverdale that there have been whispers of a complete musical episode. (Please let the rumors be true!) Sure, the
by
Caitlin Flynn
Pop Culture
This Little Girl Meeting Gal Gadot At Comic-Con Is All Of Us
The Wonder Woman phenomenon extends far beyond its box office success. The first female-led superhero film in over a decade has made a tremendous impact
by
Caitlin Flynn
TV Shows
Why Did The
Outlander
Showrunners Screen The ENTIRE Firs...
Most TV networks are dedicated to making sure their shows aren't leaked online ahead of their air dates. But at Comic Con this weekend, Starz made the
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
Charlize Theron Hints At Possible Appearance In
Wonder Woman<...
As if we're not excited enough about the Wonder Woman sequel, more good news was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. Although nothing is
by
Caitlin Flynn
Entertainment News
Ben Affleck Really Needs You To Know That He's Batman
Ben Affleck didn't attend Comic-Con 2017 for you not to believe that he's the rightful Batman. Sorry, Michael Keaton and Christian Bale. The actor
by
Madison Medeiros
Comic Con
John Lewis Led A Civil Rights March Through Comic-Con
Step aside, Superman: John Lewis is here to show everyone that you don't need super-human strength or the ability to fly in order to be one of the world's
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
The Cast For
Supernatural's
Spin-Off,
Wayward S...
Since 2005, Supernatural has shown us that hunting supernatural crimes is a man's job. For years, we've watched brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean
by
Cameron Glover
Movies
The
Thor: Rangarok
Trailer Is A Huge Surprise — & It Mak...
This weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, fans and critics alike have gathered for the chance to see a sneak peek of the most anticipated films and television
by
Cameron Glover
TV Shows
Riverdale's
Season 2 Trailer Turns Up Its Dark & Mu...
If you thought the murder of Jason Blossom on season 1 of Riverdale was deliciously creepy, it's looking like season 2 will go way past that — like,
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Westworld
Westworld
's Season 2 Trailer Is Blood-Drenched, So ...
Comic-Con has descended on San Diego and given us the gift of the first look at season 2 of Westworld. While we have to wait until 2018 for the second
by
Britni de la Cretaz
TV Shows
Stranger Things
Dropped Its Season 2 Trailer & It Will B...
Netflix unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Stranger Things at Comic-Con in San Diego, CA on Saturday night and it looks like
by
Courtney E. Smith
Movies
Wonder Woman Is The Star Of The New
Justice League
Trailer
Move over boys; Wonder Woman is here to save the day, again. This is clear from the new Justice League trailer, which is chock full of Gal Gadot doing
by
Shannon Carlin
TV Shows
The
Outlander
Cast Just Dropped A Ton of Season 3 Spoile...
To make the wait a little less unbearable for fans, the cast of Outlander shared season 3 spoilers at San Diego Comic-Con. They did so at a panel hosted
by
Shannon Carlin
TV Shows
Could
The Walking Dead
Season 8 Trailer Be Telling Us Th...
The Walking Dead premiered the trailer for the eighth season while at Comic-Con. It's full of action, your favorite characters (that are still alive), and
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
Don’t Be Mad, But Sophie Turner Wishes King Joffrey Hadn’t Died I...
It sounds crazy, but Sophie Turner was actually booed at the Game Of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic-Con. It was all because of her answer to the
by
Shannon Carlin
TV Shows
Westworld
Showrunners Are Already Working On Season 2
Westworld hasn't been officially renewed for its second season, but husband-and-wife showrunning team Jonathan and Lisa Joy Nolan are already hard at
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
The Absolute Best Halloween-Costume Inspiration From New York Com...
It's that time of year again. October can only mean one thing: That both New York Comic Con and Halloween have descended upon us. Comic Con is more than
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
The
Walking Dead
Season 7 Teaser From New York ...
Excited Walking Dead fans didn't seem to mind when the New York Comic Con Panel, held at Madison Square Garden to accommodate even more TWD enthusiasts,
by
Molly Horan
TV Shows
Stranger Things
May Explore Eleven & Hopper's Relationsh...
At the end of Stranger Things' first season, Sheriff Hopper leaves a box in the woods containing Eleven's favorite food, Eggos. Fans have been puzzling
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
What Gal Gadot Thinks Of The Wonder Woman Barbie
The new Wonder Woman Barbie made her debut at Comic-Con earlier this month, and the latest actress to play the superhero, Gal Gadot, caught notice of it.
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
Update: Taylor Swift Was Not "Banned" From Comic-Con, Just Didn't...
Update: It turns out Taylor Swift was not banned from last weekend's Comic-Con event, as Gossip Cop reports. The site claims to have spoken to a "source
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Glitter Prank War Is Epically Amazing
The Walking Dead is a grim, gray show dealing with the reality of a world that’s been overtaken by a zombie horde. The Walking Dead cast, however, is
by
Michael Hafford
