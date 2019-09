It's a well-known fact that celebrities attending Comic-Con like to dress and blend in with fans (and often times surprise them). The whole function is full of cosplayers dressed to the nines, so why shouldn't the stars join in on the fun, too? That's exactly what was going through Lupita Nyong'o's mind. The Oscar-wining actress was in attendance of SDCC to promote her new role as Nakia, a mysterious covert agent, in the highly-anticipated Black Panther, and tested out her incognito skills. The 34-year-old dressed up as the Pink Power Range r and made sure her recognizable face was covered for the full effect. Her team taught all of her undercover shenanigans on camera, and she shared a video of her dancing and prancing around the convention center. She looks absolutely blissful as she messes with unknowing fans. The sunglasses are an incredibly hilarious final touch.