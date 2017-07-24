Ben Affleck didn't attend Comic-Con 2017 for you not to believe that he's the rightful Batman. Sorry, Michael Keaton and Christian Bale.
The actor strutted into Comic-Con over the weekend alongside his Justice League colleagues — Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, The Flash Ezra Miller, Aquaman Jason Momoa, and Cyborg Ray Fisher — to talk about all things Affleck.
According to People, Affleck channeled his inner Bruce Wayne and confidently told the audience of 6,000 Justice League fans: "Batman is the coolest fucking part in any universe, DC, Marvel. I'm so thrilled to do it."
From the horse's mouth: Ben Affleck IS #Batman #SDCC2017 #WB pic.twitter.com/1ioofdPZxz— JoBlo.com @ #SDCC (@joblocom) July 22, 2017
People reports that Affleck also said that a number of Warner Bros. executives "told him that they wanted him to stay on as Batman," even though he's not directing the next Batman film. To clear up any rumors of tension, Affleck then told the crowd that he couldn't be happier to work with director Matt Reeves on the upcoming project.
Advertisement
"With Matt Reeves doing it, it's like, I would be a fucking ape...for Matt Reeves, never mind being Batman," he said. "It's incredible. So, I'm really blown away and excited. It's a great time in the DC universe."
Affleck then teased how great Justice League is going to be before the group showed the exciting trailer, which has racked up over 13 million views since being released on Saturday.
While Superman (Henry Cavill) is physically absent in the trailer, the rest of the Justice League sing his praises as they join forces to combat the world's evils. And in a group dominated by men, Wonder Woman shows off just how badass she really is.
They make a great looking team, too. Gadot, who helped break records with the recent release of her first Wonder Woman film, posted an adorable selfie on Instagram featuring Fisher, Miller, Affleck, and herself with the caption, "Ready or not here we come."
As People reports, the upcoming film is the world's first big look at Miller as The Flash and Momoa as Aquaman before their solo films hit theaters next year.
Advertisement