Crazy doesn't begin to describe it. Not only was Gadot jetting across the globe to promote Wonder Woman, she was basically Diana Prince IRL, taking on all the naysayers that said a female-fronted superhero flick wouldn't work (see: Electra, Catwoman, etc.) and that there was no way to shed the negativity associated with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Well, leave it to Wonder Woman to break through it all. People reports that Wonder Woman took in $115 million domestically . Overseas, it has already earned $125 million, making for a global gross of $240 million. All that in just one weekend. Oh, it's also the highest-grossing domestic film by a female director . Ever. For comparison, Dawn of Justice earned $166 million in its opening weekend.