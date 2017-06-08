A special message to my fans. Thank you all, I love you all so much ???? ‎תודה, धन्यवाद, Merci, Danke, 谢谢, Gracias, ありがと, Obrigado ❤️ #wonderwoman #thankful

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT