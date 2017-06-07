A Wonder Woman Sequel Has Already Been Confirmed

Get your lasso ready, because a Wonder Woman sequel is in the works and this is not a drill. (We would never joke about such a serious subject.) The intrepid warrior had a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, to the tune of $223 million, making it the biggest premiere for a female-directed film. So it's thrilling, but not entirely surprising, that a Wonder Woman sequel has officially been confirmed.
Although writer-producer Zack Snyder hinted at a potential sequel in May, official confirmation and some additional information has arrived from director Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman (also known as Gal Gadot) herself.
Although details are sparse, we know that both Jenkins and Gadot will return for the sequel. The titular character is also heading stateside for her second big screen appearance.
“The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”
Wonder Woman is headed to America, but the sequel won't take place during modern times: Jenkins has suggested that it will be set in the 1930s. "I’m definitely planning something more interesting using that period of time," Jenkins told Uproxx. "Definitely, it’s the plan. I can’t say what it is! But it’s definitely right in the pocket of what you’re talking about."
Other than these enticing teasers, the sequel is still in its very early stages, so we're probably in for a long wait. Producer Charles Roven told CinemaBlend that there's not even a script yet and, as of right now, the Wonder Woman team is celebrating the success of the groundbreaking film.
"We really want to focus on this movie, and I think the result of this movie is going to really define what the future of Wonder Woman is in the movies other than the fact that you know that she's in Justice League," Roven said. "And we're really happy about that! But I think we're all pretty pleased with the film, and you guys have been great, giving us amazingly wonderful positive feedback."
