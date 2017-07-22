Wonder Woman Is The Star Of The New Justice League Trailer

Move over boys; Wonder Woman is here to save the day, again. This is clear from the new Justice League trailer, which is chock full of Gal Gadot doing what she does best: taking down the bad guys, of course.
This over four-minute teaser, which dropped at San Diego's Comic-Con, opens with Wonder Woman bursting through a wall and dodging bullets. When one guy actually manages to land a pistol whip to the back of her head, Wonder Woman launches a punch that surely teaches him why he should never do that. In other words, it's just your average day for the record-breaking female superhero.
Advertisement
Following the "death" of Superman, there's been a wave of crime around the world that's just too much for one superhero to handle. It's why Batman (Ben Affleck) is assembling a team that can help him to defeat the world. He's got Aquaman (Jason Mamoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Wonder Woman who gets to be the real leader of this rag-tag team.
She gets to offer up helpful advice like, "Don't engage alone. We do this together." No surprise from that quote that teamwork is the theme of this trailer, which gives us a serious peek at what Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash can do. Spoiler: a whole lot, including make jokes which have been sorely missing in many of the previous DC films. What may also not be missing from this film is the Man Of Steel, whose presence is teased in the final seconds of the trailer.
As if this Wonder Woman-centric trailer wasn't enough, it was announced at the Justice League panel that Wonder Woman 2 is definitely happening. It's on the schedule, which means Patty Jenkins' work won't go to waste. Of course, from the looks of this trailer, Wonder Woman may be taking over the Justice League as well.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement