While you're all endlessly debating who the Best Chris in Hollywood is, I'm too occupied with crowing the Best Dad. And as of now, it's Liev Schreiber, the coolest man in Hollywood. He's got the cool show (Ray Donovan, a favorite of my dad's and probably yours, too), he's got a cool five o'clock shadow, and he's got cool kids. Like, really, really cool kids with Naomi Watts, his ex.
Their two sons, Alexander 'Sasha', 10, and Samuel 'Kai', 8, are taking after their both of their parents in the sense that they're already transforming themselves into convincing characters for a role. And all their hard work is properly summed up in these iconic photographs from this past weekend at San Diego's Comic-Con function, as Buzzfeed writes.
Schreiber attended SDCC with Sam and Alex, and the trio really went to town on their costumes: Kai dressed as Harley Quinn, face tattoos, cotton-candy hair, baseball bat, and all, while Sasha went as a Jedi. Schreiber himself went as the unmistakable Batman.
The fact that Harley Quinn was played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad meant nothing the family because... it shouldn't matter. Both Kai and Sasha completely killed with with their costumes, as seen in this comic strip-themed GIF below.
.@LievSchreiber and his sons are crushing this whole #SDCC thing! #ETComicCon pic.twitter.com/J0YwplChYu— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 21, 2017
Schreiber shared his own photos from the weekend on his Instagram, where he often shares pictures of his kids. He jokingly warned: "Look out Comic Con" in the caption.
Fans can't help but praise Schreiber for not only being a cool dad, but an awesome one, too.
On his Instagram, followers are writing"Wow, not only an amazing actor but an amazing dad too!!! Kudos Mr. Schreiber for being so awesome!!" and "This is AWESOME " and simply "AWESOMENESS."
Best Dad and Best Costume Awards all around.
