Naomi Watts Talks Split From Liev Schreiber

News of Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber’s split last September left us feeling heartbroken. For 11 years, the couple had graced the red carpet together, raised two children, and provided us with some overall relationship goals.
Though both actors have kept busy recently — Watts with Gypsy, and Schreiber with Ray Donovan — it seems that not even work is a sufficient distraction.
In an interview with Vogue Australia, the 48-year-old actress got real about the difficulties she’s experienced following the split.
"There are good days and bad days," she told Vogue Australia.
Watts also admitted that while she and Schreiber are no longer a couple, they are both committed to raising their two children in an amicable fashion.
"Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way,” she said, later adding: “I mean, I’m single, I’m co-parenting. I’m doing okay.”
If Watts’ and Schreiber’s social media accounts are any indication, they seem to have mastered co-parenting and have remained close friends, as Us Weekly has reported. Shortly after their break-up, Watts wished Schreiber happy birthday by posting an adorable photo of him with their blond-haired boys.
"Happy birthday to this one," she captioned the cute snap.
Watts’ recent comments seem to mirror those she gave to Australia’s Daily Telegraph back in November, shortly after she announced the separation. In that interview, the actress confessed that she was scared to introduce such a big change in her life.
“I feel, whether you’re famous or not, transitions are scary for anybody,” she said. “I feel like change is always scary, but that’s only because transition for anyone is new, and you wonder how things are going to go.”
Note: This has been updated in light of an earlier error stating that Watts and Schreiber were divorced; the former couple were never officially married. We regret the error.
