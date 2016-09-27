Just when we thought we couldn't handle any more Hollywood romances ending, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber broke up.
"Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple," they told E! News in a joint statement.
Up until then, they'd been promoting The Bleeder, an upcoming movie in which they both star.
Over the course of their 11-year relationship, they've had two kids, nine-year-old Alexander "Sasha" and seven-year-old Samuel. We hope they can still maintain some of their epic family outings when they're no longer together.
Their outlook on the breakup and their family's future is hopeful. "It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship," they told E! News.
Whether it's the recent Mercury retrograde or what, this is not a good time for celebrity relationships, between this and #Braxit. At least we still have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to sustain our hope that love is real.
