From Adele to Chrissy Teigen, everyone's got something to say about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce. But nobody gets the final word, except maybe the Dalai Lama.
In a strange turn of events, the Dalai Lama has commented on #Braxit. On Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan asked him how he felt about this major world event. As usual, he gave a thoughtful response.
"It's sad," he mused. “Sometimes, [with] divorced people, the children become closer to their father or mother. Sometimes, it’s difficult, so I think that may sort of harm their deep experiences or psychology like that."
To be fair to Brad and Angelina, divorce doesn't have to scar your kids for life. Hopefully, they can be like Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who are nailing the whole parenting-while-separated thing and still take their kids on family vacations.
But yes, Dalai Lama, we can all agree on one thing: It is sad.
In a strange turn of events, the Dalai Lama has commented on #Braxit. On Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan asked him how he felt about this major world event. As usual, he gave a thoughtful response.
"It's sad," he mused. “Sometimes, [with] divorced people, the children become closer to their father or mother. Sometimes, it’s difficult, so I think that may sort of harm their deep experiences or psychology like that."
To be fair to Brad and Angelina, divorce doesn't have to scar your kids for life. Hopefully, they can be like Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who are nailing the whole parenting-while-separated thing and still take their kids on family vacations.
But yes, Dalai Lama, we can all agree on one thing: It is sad.
Advertisement