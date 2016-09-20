Chrissy Teigen, like much of the world today, just isn't sure how she'll cope with the knowledge that love is dead. The shining beacon of celebrity coupledom that was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been snuffed out.
"Brad and Angelina. How am I supposed to go to work today?" Teigen tweeted in wake of the news that Jolie has filed for divorce. It's a sentiment that echoes our collective need to take a mental health day to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
Brad and Angelina. How am I supposed to go to work today ?— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2016
Teigen has been a fan of the soon-to-be exes and their family for years. In a 2014 interview with HuffPost Live, she described her ideal future family as "this Angelina-Brad-type brood."
Teigen isn't the only celeb reeling over the breakup news. Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted, "Before we get too cavalier about it, let's remember that #brangelina was possibly the only thing still holding the USA together." The man has a point.
Before we get too cavalier about it, let's remember that #brangelina was possibly the only thing still holding the USA together. pic.twitter.com/HQt2Re8U5t— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 20, 2016
