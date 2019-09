Chrissy Teigen, like much of the world today, just isn't sure how she'll cope with the knowledge that love is dead. The shining beacon of celebrity coupledom that was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been snuffed out."Brad and Angelina. How am I supposed to go to work today?" Teigen tweeted in wake of the news that Jolie has filed for divorce . It's a sentiment that echoes our collective need to take a mental health day to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith.