Adele Dedicated Last Night's Concert To Brangelina Because FEELINGS

Adele is here for you, Brangelina.
The singer dedicated "two hours of misery" (her words, not ours) to the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at her Madison Square Garden show last night, as Vulture reports.
"I need to address the elephant in the room," Adele told the crowd about the big breakup. "Brangelina are broken up. I mean, I don’t like gossiping, and I think private lives should be private, but I feel like it’s the end of an era… so I’m dedicating my show tonight to them.”
And what better way to mark a spectacular split than by rocking back and forth to breakup anthems like "Someone Like You" and "Hello" as tears drip down your cheeks?
The British crooner added that she was "shocked" and "sad" about the split. Aren't we all?
The singer dedicated "two hours of misery" (her words, not ours) to the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at her Madison Square Garden show last night, as Vulture reports.
"I need to address the elephant in the room," Adele told the crowd about the big breakup. "Brangelina are broken up. I mean, I don’t like gossiping, and I think private lives should be private, but I feel like it’s the end of an era… so I’m dedicating my show tonight to them.”
And what better way to mark a spectacular split than by rocking back and forth to breakup anthems like "Someone Like You" and "Hello" as tears drip down your cheeks?
The British crooner added that she was "shocked" and "sad" about the split. Aren't we all?
Advertisement
Adele, in one great note among many, just dedicated her show, "2 hours of misery," to "Brangelina." "End of an era." pic.twitter.com/uNOtfbc8wK— Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) September 21, 2016
Watch footage of Adele expressing her Brangelina feelings, below. Hang in there, luv.
Advertisement