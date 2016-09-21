Story from Music

Adele Dedicated Last Night's Concert To Brangelina Because FEELINGS

Erin Donnelly
Adele is here for you, Brangelina.

The singer dedicated "two hours of misery" (her words, not ours) to the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at her Madison Square Garden show last night, as Vulture reports.

"I need to address the elephant in the room," Adele told the crowd about the big breakup. "Brangelina are broken up. I mean, I don’t like gossiping, and I think private lives should be private, but I feel like it’s the end of an era… so I’m dedicating my show tonight to them.”

And what better way to mark a spectacular split than by rocking back and forth to breakup anthems like "Someone Like You" and "Hello" as tears drip down your cheeks?

The British crooner added that she was "shocked" and "sad" about the split. Aren't we all?
Advertisement
Watch footage of Adele expressing her Brangelina feelings, below. Hang in there, luv.
Advertisement

More from Music