Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck publicly separated last June, but they're still "great friends" and co-parents, Garner said on the Today Show.
"We are definitely a modern family," she said, according to Elle. "We're doing really well."
One example of their "modern" attitude is their decision to take a family vacation despite Bennifer no longer being together. Affleck was shooting Justice League in London, and Garner felt "the kids should have that experience," she explained. "We just all went en masse."
Like many couples, all Bennifer's decisions are informed by what's best for the kids. They approach their relationship that way out of necessity, she said. "You don't have a choice."
'We are definitely a modern family': #JenniferGarner talks to @nmoralesnbc about family and marriage https://t.co/jJpZAE5BoG— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 4, 2016
