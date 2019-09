Scott Disick posted a photo to Instagram Tuesday of him with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their kids on a plane, and the comments section soon erupted with rumors."Omd they're back together," someone commented."Aww they are all together!" someone else echoed."I'm so happy for you and Kourt," said another.There were quite a few "family goals," "squad goals," and plain old "goals" comments as well.More likely, of course, is that they're just reuniting for a trip with their kids. Nevertheless, the way they've remained in each other's lives post-breakup is admirable. They've stayed on great terms as co-parents, and Disick is still a good friend of the whole Kardashian family No matter what happens with their relationship, they'll still be our #FamilyGoals.