Scott Disick posted a photo to Instagram Tuesday of him with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their kids on a plane, and the comments section soon erupted with rumours.



"Omd they're back together," someone commented.



"Aww they are all together!" someone else echoed.



"I'm so happy for you and Kourt," said another.



There were quite a few "family goals," "squad goals," and plain old "goals" comments as well.



More likely, of course, is that they're just reuniting for a trip with their kids. Nevertheless, the way they've remained in each other's lives post-breakup is admirable. They've stayed on great terms as co-parents, and Disick is still a good friend of the whole Kardashian family.



No matter what happens with their relationship, they'll still be our #FamilyGoals.