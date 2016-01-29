Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick are definitively not an item these days. The reality star and mom-of-three recently revealed the status of their relationship to Ellen DeGeneres, bluntly but with distance from the bad blood of 2015.
"We're not together," Kardashian told the host on January 25, noting that he was still a member of the family, and always would be. "I feel like every day is different, but we’re totally getting along. Like, we have three beautiful kids together."
The message of love and family extended to her Instagram feed today, where she shared a throwback shot of herself and Disick from the early days. "With the baby daddy before he was a baby daddy," she captioned the #FBF post.
Disick, who was briefly estranged from the Kardashian clan during 2015, seems to have nestled back into the fold in the new year. He recently appeared on Kocktails With Khloé and had a heart-to-heart about finding happiness. The gang may not be back together. But it sounds as though things are going just fine, anyway.
