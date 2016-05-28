All The Kardashians Gathered In Vegas For Scott Disick's Birthday

Scott Disick turned 33 this week and he celebrated as only one Lord Disick could: in Las Vegas with the Kardashians by his side.
The group, which included Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and family friend Malika Haqq, began the evening at the Mirage's Stack restaurant before moving on to a private VIP table behind the DJ booth at Disick's go-to Vegas club, 1 OAK, reports People.
"I got some cool stuff, but I feel the love and support is most important, nothing, like, materialistic," Disick told the magazine. "The best gift is the support from my family and friends. I hung out with my son all day. He came to one of my friend's birthday lunches we had today for me and then. It's been good."
Kourtney, who shared a sweet birthday message for the Lord earlier in the day, posted a pre-game, Versace-clad selfie to Instagram before the celebration.
The group, which included Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and family friend Malika Haqq, began the evening at the Mirage's Stack restaurant before moving on to a private VIP table behind the DJ booth at Disick's go-to Vegas club, 1 OAK, reports People.
"I got some cool stuff, but I feel the love and support is most important, nothing, like, materialistic," Disick told the magazine. "The best gift is the support from my family and friends. I hung out with my son all day. He came to one of my friend's birthday lunches we had today for me and then. It's been good."
Kourtney, who shared a sweet birthday message for the Lord earlier in the day, posted a pre-game, Versace-clad selfie to Instagram before the celebration.
Advertisement
Later, the eldest Kardashian sister shared a snap from inside the club, captioned simply, "Viva."
Khloé started the social celebration with a sweet Instagram post that called Disick "forever my brother and forever my bestie!"
Then, the two sisters posed beachside before heading to Vegas...
...on a private plane, of course.
Interestingly enough, Tyga was also in Vegas, but did not join the group at 1 OAK.
According to People, the birthday festivities will continue tonight on the East Coast with a party in Atlantic City.
Advertisement