Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Really Want Us To Know They're In Love

Every famous couple who posts adorable photos of themselves being a couple is definitely in a healthy relationship that will last forever. Please do not disabuse us of this notion — and don't you dare whisper "Chloë and Brooklyn" — as we enjoy the beauty that is Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on Instagram.
On Saturday, the model and her singer BF attended the Versus Versace show at London Fashion Week to watch her sister, Bella Hadid, on the runway. According to pics of the two in the front row, they were just as fascinated by each other as they were by the fashion.
Judging by their feeds, neither seems to mind that photographers are obsessed with snapping them holding hands and gazing into each other's beautiful eyes. Hadid posted the above photo without comment. Malik posted three more.
Last week, Malik posted a photo of Hadid, saying, "Good luck tonight baby," before a New York Fashion Week show. But since their temporary split back in June, the two haven't been quite as gushy on social media as they used to be. Perhaps this London trip will get them back up to acceptable PDA levels.
