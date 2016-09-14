Gigi Hadid Explains Why She & Taylor Swift Like British Men

Once upon a time, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift were both dating British men. As of two weeks ago, Swift is no longer dating her British man (Tom Hiddleston), but Hadid's quote about her pal's fondness for English chaps is only now hitting the newsstands. Kinda awkward. Kinda awesome.
“Well, I think we both like the British sense of charm," the supermodel explained to Britain's ES Magazine in a new interview (out September 15) about the pals' taste in men.
Alas, Hiddleswift is no more, but Hadid is still happily coupled up with Zayn Malik. From the sounds of it, the relationship has turned into a proper Anglophile nearing Madonna territory.
"I’m also getting super into British foods," Hadid shared. "I’m loving Heinz baked beans in the morning, yeah and Z cooks a lot. He makes a brilliant curry. Butter chicken is his signature dish. Don’t worry — he’s representing good for the British boys!”
"Z"? "Brilliant"? This is a lot to process. Let there be no doubt, however, that Zigi is going strong. In addition to his ability to heat up canned beans on the stove, Zayn's "brain" is also a huge turn-on, according to his famous girlfriend.
"For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have very similar interests outside of work and that is really important," Hadid added. "We cook a lot together and do art together and we’re each other’s best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from one another."
Ah, young love. We hope no exes were harmed in the sharing of this quote.
