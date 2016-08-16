Watch Kendall Jenner Share Her Craziest Story About BFF Gigi Hadid

But our favorite moment is Jenner's story about her BFF Gigi Hadid. When the interviewer asked about the "craziest time" Jenner and Hadid have ever had together, Jenner revealed: "One time when we were in Cannes and pulled an all-nighter and ended up in Monaco." If only we could've been flies on the wall for that adventure. The interviewer also asked Jenner to explain — in as few words as possible — how Hadid and Jenner are related. "Her stepdad is my half-brother's stepdad...ex-stepdad," Jenner explained. So, now you know.