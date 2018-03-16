Here Are The Answers To Kendall Jenner's Existential Cheerios Questions

The cover of Vogue's April 2018 issue is currently being graced by Kylie Jenner and as part of the gig, the model participated in the filming of a short video. Since she's been on Vogue's cover a few times before, the go-to "73 Questions" video format had already been done, so she went in a different direction. This time around, Jenner was shot in a video called "I, Kendall" in which she asks herself a series of "existential questions."
In the video, romantic piano music plays in Jenner's hotel suite as she performs various mundane tasks like brushing her teeth, eating breakfast, and applying makeup. While she does all those things, we hear the model think out various deep questions like "Am I awake?," "Where am I?," "Who invented modeling?," and more. While we don't have the answers to any of those — though, we're pretty sure Jenner was awake while filming the video — there were two questions she posed that we were able to find out the answers to.
About a minute into the clip, Jenner sits down to eat breakfast. After staring at herself in the back of her spoon for nearly 10 seconds, the camera finally pans out, and we see the Vogue cover girl pouring milk over her bowl of Cheerios. Then, as she spoons them into her mouth, she wonders to herself, "What happens to the holes in Cheerios? Do they just get thrown away? What a waste."
We have to admit, most of Jenner's other falsely philosophical questions were overshadowed by our own questions about the video like, why is she eating breakfast immediately after brushing her teeth? However, her query about how Cheerios get their shape did stick with us. It's an interesting one, and it's not unanswerable. We reached out to General Mills to unearth the truth.
Turns out Jenner's fear about Cheerio holes going to waste isn't something she needs to worry about. "Once the dough for Cheerios is mixed, it goes through a die cut where it comes out as the iconic looking O. The best part of this cooking process is that there is not any dough wasted," Mike Siemienas, a General Mills spokesman, told Refinery29. Though Siemienas didn't disclose any more details about the process, we're assuming this tidbit means the holes that are cut out are combined to make more Cheerios, and that is continued until all the dough is used. Someone please let Kendall Jenner know. We're sure she'll be relieved to have at least two fewer existential questions to ponder.
