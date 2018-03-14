Kendall Jenner Clarifies That She Is Not Gay

She is not gay. "I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!" she tells the publication when asked why people think she is gay. "I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before." She goes on to bizarrely add that she is also "not transgender or anything" but that she may come off as gay because she is a tomboy who gives off a "male energy" and she moves "differently." She promises: "I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that." She thinks the rumors first started because, unlike her sisters, she does not flaunt her relationships. "I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time," she says. "You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”