20th Century Fox is bringing back the '90s with a reboot of the sports flick White Men Can't Jump, according to the The Hollywood Reporter. The 1992 movie centers on two men who compete in street basketball and then join forces in an epic tournament. One is, as the title suggests, a white man who can't dunk to save his life. He and his girlfriend, who aspires to compete in Jeopardy!, are hiding from mobsters who want them to pay off a gambling debt. Kenya Barris, creator of Black-ish, is writing the script and producing the movie. Two actual basketball players — the Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin and the Carolina Panthers' Ryan Kalil — are producing as well. Griffin and Kalil own the production company Mortal Media, which also includes co-producer Noah Weinstein. This isn't the only film Barris is working on right now. He's writing the script for the upcoming movie Girl Trip starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, according to Deadline. On top of that, he's busy with a remake of the 1971 film Shaft, Variety reports. Black-ish, which received several Golden Globe nominations, seems to have propelled his career, and we're psyched to see how all his new projects pan out.
