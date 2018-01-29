Kendall Jenner Weighed In On Scott Disick & Sofia Richie's Relationship & It Wasn't Pretty

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie appear to still be going strong, but one member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan certainly isn't celebrating. For the most part, the family has remained quiet on all of Disick's alleged flings, presumably out of respect for the kids he shares with former partner Kourtney Kardashian. Kendall Jenner, however, just couldn't resist a bit of shade over the weekend when a fan account posted a photo of Disick and Richie on Instagram.
One of the biggest points of gossip surrounding the relationship is the fact that Richie is 15 years younger than Disick at just 19 years old. There's nothing wrong with this, per se, but Jenner decided to make a quip about it in the comments section of a photo. Specifically, this photo:
Advertisement
The photo shows Disick in the car with Richie and his daughter, Penelope.
"Awww scott and his kids," Jenner joked in the comments, inciting a flurry of fan reaction.
"KENDALL," one fan replied.
"ICONIC JDJSKJDJDKK," sputtered another.
Some people, however, are pointing out that Disick isn't the only one who's dated someone younger. Many of the Kardashians and Jenners have had all kinds of age differences in their relationships.
kendall coming for sofia and scott dating but staying mute when kylie dated tyga and khloe dated tristan when he just had a baby w someone else and kourtney dating younes when he’s way younger than her. is it bc the jenners were friends with sofia???— Bugatti Bieber (@ontheavonbieber) January 28, 2018
Okay yeah Scott dating Sofia when she’s younger than him is kinda weird but is everyone forgetting that fact that Tyga and Kylie been fucking around before she was 18 orrrrrr ??? Kendall is a hypocrite for that comment.— b ✨ (@ImpuIsedrews) January 28, 2018
Her comment likely stems from other issues the family has with Disick. Kourtney Kardashian has previously said she doesn't have sympathy for her ex, because, "All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him and try to make me look like the bad guy in this situation when clearly I'm not." In fact, this month, she said she was "cutting the cord."
But, as is usually the case for the Kardashians, this comment proves the drama is far from over.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement