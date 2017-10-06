Kourtney Kardashian Has Zero Sympathy For Scott Disick

In a clip from this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney is at the end of her rope when it comes to ex Scott Disick. The two have been peacefully co-parenting their children Penelope, Mason, and Reign, but their personal relationship has always been volatile.
It doesn't help that Scott is repeatedly spotted out with women like Bella Thorne and new rumored girlfriend Sofia Richie, so in a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, Kourtney put her foot down.
"How was Scott?" Kourtney asked after returning from a trip to Mexico.
"I think that he was jealous because you were having fun spending time with other people," Kris replied.
"Well that's really not fair," Kourtney said, and then, she unloaded:
"It's just like I can't even live my life. I can't even go anywhere. He needs to get a fucking life and leave me alone. All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him and try to make me look like the bad guy in this situation when clearly I'm not, from 10 years of this going on."
Kris remained sympathetic towards the father, but Kourtney was quick to correct her.
"Wouldn't you be sad if he truly left you alone?" Kris asked. "You always want what you can't have. And when somebody's right there giving you their heart on a platter."
"He's not! He's not though!" Kourtney said. "That's what he makes it seem! To you, to Kim, to Khloe, to the world, to everybody! He sits there and grovels and feels bad for himself. So if that was his truth, why can't he get it together?"
It's true. Scott's antics have long been a plot point on the long-running reality series, and after ten years, things have shown no sign of settling down.
Watch the full clip below, and check out this week's episode when it airs Sunday on E!
