Why Are We Supposed To Congratulate Sofia Richie & Scott Disick?

It looks like Sofia Richie and Scott Disick just can't fight this feeling anymore. According to new posts from Disick's Instagram story and Richie's Snapchat – which you can view over on Us Weekly – the duo are not only social media official, but owed a congratulations.
It all went down at a restaurant in Miami, where the two were caught canoodling and kissing over a very mysterious plate of dessert.
In one photo that the 19-year-old sister of Nicole Richie posted, she and Disick, 34, can be seen enjoying a dessert on a plate that reads "Congratulations Scott & Sophia" in chocolate script. It's quite a perplexing statement, as not only did the club misspell Richie's first name, it also provided zero evidence as to what the newly minted pair — who were spotted FaceTiming one another back in June — could be celebrating.
Advertisement
A theory, of course, is that the duo has officially "gone public" with their relationship, which has been rumored for months. A source for TMZ stated that becoming boyfriend-girlfriend was the reason for the dessert congrats, though we'll have to until Disick or Richie confirm.
And honestly? Don't hold your breath for them to do so. Richie was previously linked to Justin Bieber, though neither stepped out to make their romance officially "a thing." (In a weird twist, Disick's former partner, Kourtney Kardashian, was also rumored to have dated the Biebs.)
As for Disick, who has three children with Kardashian, he was recently seen out and about with Bella Thorne, though "Scella" was ultimately played off as two friends just kicking it in Cannes.
Only time will tell if Richie and Disick are the real deal, but that dessert certainly looked delicious.
Advertisement