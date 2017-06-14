Bella Thorne Finally Tells Us What Really Went On With Scott Disick

The Internet has been in a frenzy these past few weeks over Bella Thorne and Scott Disick's relationship. They were first seen eating dinner and clubbing together in Los Angeles in May, then she tagged along with him to Cannes, where they canoodled by the pool. The day after their rendezvous, Disick hung out with his ex, and Thorne tweeted "Yo this fancy #cannes life isn't for me." When fans asked her what on Earth went on, she replied, "Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else.
#dontfuckwithit." This all happened in the course of 10 days. Then, she shared photos of herself laying on top of her ex Gregg Sulkin on Instagram.
Was Scella the shortest-lived Hollywood couple ever, or is the whole thing just a misunderstanding? Finally, in an interview with Complex, Thorne has set the record straight.
She and Disick first met at a party at the house where she, her sister, and her sister's boyfriend live. "I throw a lot of house parties, and that’s how I meet these people," she recounted. "They come to my house party and they’re like, 'Yo, I heard you’re having a party,' and I’m just like, 'Okay, French Montana. Hi, French.' That’s how I met Scott — he came to a house party of mine [with French] and I was like 'hi'."
They were friends after that and nothing more, she insists. But what about those Cannes photos? "Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob," she explained. "That’s very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big — they come out of my shirt all the time! You can’t keep those suckers down."
But what the rumors do get right is that there was some drama at Cannes. "Scott is really nice, sweet, charming," she recounted. "I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up...I just wasn’t down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.' We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to fucking dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'"
So, now we finally have our answer: Scella never was actually a thing. But at least their non-relationship has an equally entertaining story.
