Is This Bella Thorne Tweet About Scott Disick's New Fling?

Uh oh, looks like trouble in paradise. TMZ spotted Scott Disick with a mystery woman — who isn't Bella Thorne. For the past week or so, Disick and Thorne were all anyone could talk about after being seen out together on the 16th. Then, they took a trip to canoodle in Cannes, but less than 24 hours later Disick was spotted in a similar spot with a different girl.
To make matters even more complicated, Disick's on-again, off-again partner Kourtney Kardashian is also in the city. Plus, according to the Daily Mail, the woman Disick was spotted with earlier today is none other than Chloe Bartoli, his ex-girlfriend and the reason he and Kourtney split in the first place. HOW ARE ALL THESE PEOPLE IN CANNES AT THE SAME TIME? Surely they can't all be film buffs?
Looks like Thorne is also over it. She took to Twitter with a message that may or may not be about this sudden turn of events.
"Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me," she wrote.
This prompted fans to go haywire.
Another added what we are all thinking: "Bella your fans are dying!!! we need a notes app screenshot explanation NOW!"
Some people seem to think that Disick's whole plan with this trip was to make Kourtney jealous, which would explain the fact that he's jumping from woman to woman. However, if this tweet from Thorne really is about the situation, it's a shame it had to be at her expense.
But also, she could be totally cool with it. We never got any real details about her relationship with Disick, and if it's only been going on these past two weeks, then maybe they're still keeping things casual. We never know with Disick, and we never know with Thorne. In that way, they're a perfect match — or, were?
