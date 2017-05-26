A Brief But Wickedly Entertaining Timeline Of Bella Thorne & Scott Disick's 10-Day Relationship

In life, we all go through various relationships. We have short ones and long ones. Good ones and bad ones. We go out to eat together and go on trips together. It's all part of the wonderful and mysterious phenomenon that is lust, and even love.
And every once in awhile we are gifted a glance into a relationship so random — so truly random — that it makes us reevaluate the very idea of what it means to be in a relationship. We're talking about Bella Thorne and Scott Disick's headline making, globe-trotting rendezvous, which was incredibly entertaining to see unfold. And just as every rose has its thorn(e), every relationship has its expiration date. And Scella's (original couple name by me) expired after a brief 10 days.
Advertisement
Instead of thinking about it as a juicy, tabloid-driven affair, lets think about it in terms of something Bella Thorne-related. Let's call this: Famous In Love, season 2, episode 1, "Cannes You Believe This Couple?"
Here's exactly what went on in this 2017 twist on How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.
May 16 — Scella are spotted eating together at Catch L.A., a veritable Hollywood hotspot where the youth goes to eat, drink, and be snapped by paparazzi. No one goes there to be low-key, which means Scella wanted to be seen.
May 16, later that evening — Scella goes out to party at a club after dinner. There, sources say that Disick's other rumored girlfriend ran into them (she apparently also saw them at Catch, too). E! uses the word "wild" to describe the evening.
May 23 — Disick invites Thorne to Cannes with him. (It is unclear why he is there — other than to piss off Kourtney Kardashian... who is there with Kendall Jenner... who is there because she is a model?) The two were spotted at LAX together.
May 24 — Scella hold nothing back in a PDA-filled display poolside at a resort in Cannes. The two were photographed as Thorne lay on top of Disick in soaking wet clothes (hm) and then as they cuddled on a day bed. The internet was shooketh by the pics.
Advertisement
May 25 — Scella crumbles before our eyes. Disick is seen poolside with former girlfriend Chloe Bartoli, and Thorne tweets "Yo this fancy #cannes life isn't for me," which is clearly not, not about Disick blatantly dissolving their relationship. Fans start demanding to know what happened from Thorne.
May 26 — Thorne delivers. She starts responding to her inquiring fans asking about WTF just went on with Disick. "Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else.
#dontfuckwithit" she writes, along with, "Legit nothing trolololo." Okay, Bell-la, sure.
Advertisement