Justin Bieber celebrated International Women's Day by giving out compliments to women in his life. Or at least, to a woman in his life: ex flame and current friend, Sofia Richie.
The 23-year-old singer, who is currently in Australia, shared a surprising comment on the 18-year-old's Instagram photo and it has fans completely and utterly shook. Bieber kept his message simple, writing "Ur so pretty."
Are you ready for this again? "Ur so pretty."
Hmmm. So, what does it mean?
Are the two talking again? (We know they ended things amicably back in October after traveling together last summer.)
Is Bieber really putting his birthday mantra of being "better" to work by complimenting his friends?
Did his friend take his phone and write the message in order to troll all of his fans?
Does Richie get as shaken up by Bieber's social media postings as we did?
We may never know the real answer, but I personally think it was an innocent message; nothing more than just a nice note between friends. This seems especially the case when you take in to consideration the image that he chose to comment on. It's of Richie from her cover photo shoot with Flaunt Magazine, which is a big accomplishment for the model and daughter of Lionel Richie.
Beliebers, of course, have thoughts on it all, too. And many of the thoughts are not so nice. As of now, Richie's Instagram feed is once again filling up with snake emojis as fans of the singer express their disapproval of message.
Richie has, in a way, responded to all the unnecessary attention to her feed by posting a photo of an exhausted-looking Twiggy.
