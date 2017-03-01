Justin Bieber's Birthday Post Is A Present For All Of Us

Justin Bieber is a near-perfect specimen. From his too-blonde hair to his ripped jeans to his less-than-perfect track record, Bieber continues to win fans over everyday. (Okay, I'm talking about myself, but whatever.)
In his 23rd year, things look like they're only going to get better for him, despite enduring a rougher than average start to 2017. (He begrudgingly embraced his single-status and ran into some legal problems). The singer shared a "new year, new me" promise on Instagram on the afternoon of March 1, sharing his desires for 23. And he sounds more mature than ever. I think he might actually follow through on this newfound clarity.
Advertisement
He writes, "It's my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and and better man." I mean, guys, these are some huge strides from the star of Never Say Never. He paired the birthday wish with a black-and-white photograph from his youth. In it, he's surrounded by bubbles and giggling as he stares into the camera. I may be a bit biased but this is literally the cutest picture in the entire world.
In addition to giving his fans throwback pictures from his more youthful days, the Canadian artist shared previews of a new project he is working on. From the sounds of it, we can accept to hear more electronic-pop remixes from Bieber.
He doesn't tease a release date for the tracks but we hope to get our hands on them soon.
Oh, and one last thing: happy birthday, Bieber! Here's to being better!
Advertisement