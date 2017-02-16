Justin Bieber Is Being Investigated By The L.A. Sheriff's Department

The authorities are investigating Justin Bieber and, this time, it's not a joke. Entertainment Tonight reports that the Los Angeles Police Department is looking into claims that the Biebs headbutted a man at a pre-Grammys party last weekend.
"There is an open investigation where someone inside the establishment called and said that something happened with him [Bieber] outside," the police told ET.
Authorities report that exact details of the incident remain unclear. ET adds that police have not confirmed Bieber's involvement in the battery case. That they have not yet spoken with the singer.
ET described the scene as "play fighting" involving That's So Raven star Kyle Massey. According to the site, the two were horsing around at Serafina restaurant. While they were "fighting," someone was recording the incident. Bieber requested that he delete the video, but he refused. Then, Bieber allegedly headbutted the man, but left the restaurant before authorities arrived.
Advertisement
"We know very little about the alleged incident at Serafina Sunset with Justin Bieber, but we can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police," Caroline McBride, director of public relations for Serafina Restaurant Group, told ET. "We always have pleasant experiences with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina."
The alleged victim does not want to press charges. The police are continuing the investigation.
Advertisement