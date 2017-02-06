This Police Department Is Trolling Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl Ad

Justin Bieber starred in a Super Bowl commercial, and the cops have got jokes. The Twitter account for the Wyoming, Minnesota police department roasted the pop star for his appearance in T-Mobile's Super Bowl spot celebrating famous touchdown celebrations. Okay, so the ad was kind of boring (sorry), and we can see how Biebs may not be the law enforcement industry's favorite person ever, but... ouch. The Wyoming PD quickly turned their disdain for the ad into a PSA about drunk-driving. "If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl commercial the entire way to jail," their account tweeted.
Advertisement
If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail. #SB51— Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) February 6, 2017
They piled on another burn when a commenter pointed out that any arresting officers would also be subjected to the ad. "Doesn't that mean you are going to have to listen to it with me?" the commenter asked in a tweet. Their response: "We make a lot of sacrifices for the safety of our community."
We make a lot of sacrifices for the safety of our community. https://t.co/1TLUSxIIVC— Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) February 6, 2017
The Bieber-bashing currently has more than 14,000 likes. Sniffing out the opportunity for some social media success, the Twitter accounts for Sprint and T-Mobile both dived into the comments, eager to sway public favor their way. Nice try, guys. And what of Bieber? He's probably too busy spending his monster paycheck to notice.
Advertisement