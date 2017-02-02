We Made This Justin Bieber GIF From His Super Bowl Commercial, You Can Thank Us Later

In anticipation of Sunday's big Super Bowl LI game, Justin Bieber blessed us with some...interesting dance moves. The singer paired up with T-Mobile for a campaign scheduled to air during the New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons face-off. In the commercial, Bieber appears clad in a slim suit and round frames to play a "Celebration Expert." Just what does said expert do, you ask?
Biebs breaks down the best of the best throwback moves to ever grace the end zone. From high-fives and shakes to epic shimmies, we see it all. All this is to spotlight an unlimited plan for the mobile phone company. The best part, though? This dancing Bieber GIF.
If you enjoy Super Bowl commercials as much as we do and you don't want to wait for Sunday, don't miss this list of previews.
