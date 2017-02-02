Ah, the Super Bowl. A time for football, beer, ample servings of dip on your chips, and awesome commercials. Super Bowl LI is this Sunday, when the New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons.
Now, I can't tell you much about the respective teams playing or offer any kind of legit predictions. But I can tell you the best commercials to be on the lookout for. For many people, the ads playing between plays are as entertaining as the game itself. And advertisers, knowing this, come out with bigger and better Super Bowl spots every year: funnier writing, brighter star power, and more original ideas.
2017 is no disappointment. The celebs you'll see hawking products between touchdowns include Jason Statham, Gal Gadot, Tom Brady, and Lady Gaga, who's also performing at half-time. And many companies have already released their ads, racking up YouTube views before game day. (The steamy new Mr. Clean spot has over 2.6 millions views already!) Others drum up anticipation with teasers for the ads. Yep, Super Bowl commercials are such a thing now that they even get their own trailers. Welcome to America!
We've rounded up the best ads airing during the 51st Super Bowl, from the hilarious (Melissa McCarthy running and screaming through the desert) to the touching (Audi's message supporting gender equality). Enjoy, and don't forget to tune into the game at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday February 5 on Fox.