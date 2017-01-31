How special is February? Fifty shades of special. Yes, Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, and all those harnesses are back to seduce (or horrify) you this month. But they're not the only polarizing familiar faces. The final season of Girls starts this month, yet another version of 24 arrives, and New York's millennial enfant terrible, Cat Marnell, finally releases her memoir. We can already hear the hot takes and debates taking place from coast to coast.
But February isn't all about controversy. Alicia Vikander has another heartbreaker of a movie (no debate necessary; you will weep), we're all dying to see master satirist Jordan Peele's confusing and irresistible Get Out, and we seriously don't know a single person who objects to Lady Gaga taking over the Super Bowl.
Check out our entire team's picks this month, and let us know what you're most excited about.