However, there is one reason to get festive this February: Netflix new releases! Every month, the streaming service cycles out its featured television shows and movies so that we don't get too bored. And we're grateful that they do — otherwise, I'd be at the bottom of the Netflix barrel, scraping at old National Geographic documentaries. This month, the add-ons are ever more important. When winter doldrums keep you inside, or you're snuggling with a bowl of ramen on Valentine's Day, you're going to need a new show. Or movie. Or National Geographic documentary.