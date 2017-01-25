Ah, February, the month of love. In theory, the second month of the year should be filled with plush cashmere scarves, foam hearts on lattes, and eskimo kisses in the snow. In actuality, the month is a dreary monster. The weather isn't friendly, Valentine's Day is a tacky reminder that love has been commercialized irrevocably, and, to make matters worse, it's not even holiday season. It's like spring, that joyous period of renewal, is buffering (and buffering and buffering).
However, there is one reason to get festive this February: Netflix new releases! Every month, the streaming service cycles out its featured television shows and movies so that we don't get too bored. And we're grateful that they do — otherwise, I'd be at the bottom of the Netflix barrel, scraping at old National Geographic documentaries. This month, the add-ons are ever more important. When winter doldrums keep you inside, or you're snuggling with a bowl of ramen on Valentine's Day, you're going to need a new show. Or movie. Or National Geographic documentary.
This month, we see the addition of some true gems, like Magic Mike and Babe, and a few historic pieces of cinema that deserve a revival — like the series of films from the 1930s featuring Black actors and directors. Without further ado, we present the delicious, nutritious selections that will feed your soul this February.