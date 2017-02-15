Justin Bieber Bemoans Being Single On Valentine’s Day

Did nobody send Justin Bieber a box of Ferrero Rocher or even a red carnation? Poor dear. The currently attached pop star seems to be bemoaning his single status lately, and we suspect a lot of it has to do with ex Selena Gomez's whirlwind romance with fellow Canadian hair icon The Weeknd. If we were the Biebs and felt like being petty, we'd devote our energy into asking out Bella Hadid. Instead, he's making, then deleting, woe-is-me videos about spending Valentine's Day alone. Fans of the "Let Me Love You" singer have noticed that these lovelorn videos appeared, then vanished, from his Instagram Stories.
Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/wVe5b1ATGp— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) February 14, 2017
@JBCrewdotcom @justinbieber Aww I wanna hug him ???❤️❤️ #Beliebers #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/X9JYFF7GXL— ㅤㅤㅤJustin Bieber Fan (@BieberFanAlan) February 15, 2017
The first video is actually a quote from Dumb and Dumber: “I got no food, I got no job, our pets' heads are falling off, and I got no Valentine!” The Valentine bit, however, is his own material. “All I ever wanted was a Valentine," he says in the second video. "Now I don’t even have a Valentine.” To be honest, he doesn't sound that crushed. It's more like he's joking about flying solo, or just trying to get attention. Dude just needs to realize the value of hogging the bed and not having to share your heart-shaped pepperoni pizza.
