Sunday night some of the industry's hottest names in music gathered for the 59th annual Grammy Awards. However, one major nominee decided to sit this one out: Justin Bieber. Last night while his ex-girlfriend made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, Bieber answered questions from fans and thusly got petty. During a live Instagram video, a friend asked the 22-year-old singer, "[What's your] favorite song of the moment?" He replied, "Um, 'Starboy' by The Weeknd." The two friends then let out a major laugh for several drawn-out seconds. "Oh shit, that was funny. We gotta end it now. Oh, that was too funny.”
I know what you're thinking: Maybe it was all just a misunderstanding? Perhaps the singer was laughing for some other reason? Maybe Bieber really does enjoy the Daft Punk collabo? Yeah, erm unlikely. In January, shortly after Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted together, a cameraman asked what he thought of the 26-year-old's music. Bieber replied,“Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That shit’s wack.” There you have it. Come on Biebs. Embrace your fellow countryman. Or at least deny your petty disposition enough to collaborate on a song. Bieber was just one of several names absent from last Sunday night's festivities.
