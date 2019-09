I know what you're thinking: Maybe it was all just a misunderstanding? Perhaps the singer was laughing for some other reason? Maybe Bieber really does enjoy the Daft Punk collabo? Yeah, erm unlikely. In January, shortly after Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted together, a cameraman asked what he thought of the 26-year-old's music. Bieber replied,“Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That shit’s wack.” There you have it. Come on Biebs. Embrace your fellow countryman. Or at least deny your petty disposition enough to collaborate on a song. Bieber was just one of several names absent from last Sunday night's festivities.