Sunday night some of the industry's hottest names in music gathered for the 59th annual Grammy Awards. However, one major nominee decided to sit this one out: Justin Bieber. Last night while his ex-girlfriend made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, Bieber answered questions from fans and thusly got petty. During a live Instagram video, a friend asked the 22-year-old singer, "[What's your] favorite song of the moment?" He replied, "Um, 'Starboy' by The Weeknd." The two friends then let out a major laugh for several drawn-out seconds. "Oh shit, that was funny. We gotta end it now. Oh, that was too funny.”