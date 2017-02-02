Why Are So Many Big Artists Skipping The Grammys This Year?

The Grammy Awards are easily the most important night in the music industry. Every year, the greatest artists, from the chart-topping to the unknown, come together to celebrate each other. And the 59th annual Grammys, broadcasting live from L.A. on February 12, are shaping up to be as great as ever.
First-time host James Corden should be hilarious. The nominees are, for the most part, representative of the most talented and listened-to musicians of 2016 — with Adele, Beyoncé, Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West dominating. And the lineup of performers is just as impressive. Adele, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Bruno Mars, and more will be taking the stage.
But when it comes to the guest list, there's a curious collection of big-name artists missing from the list of expected attendees. Frank Ocean will most definitely not be attending. Neither will Drake. Kanye has made clear he doesn't have plans to be there, either. And according to reports, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift will be skipping the ceremony as well.
So, what's the deal? Why are so many people, including those nominated for a slew of trophies, forgoing the Grammys this year? The reasons vary, from being on a different continent from taking a political stance, but they're all pretty interesting. Check them out, ahead. And tune in to see the artists who will be there on Sunday, February 12 at 8 p.m. on CBS.