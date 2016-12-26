Beyoncé & Adele Are Heading To The Grammys For A Diva Showdown

As 2016 comes to a close, we're tallying up the awesome things to look forward to in 2017. If you're a music buff, you're going to be pretty excited about the confirmed performers at the 2017 Grammy Awards. According to telecast producer Ken Ehrlich, both Beyoncé and Adele are planning to make it to the Grammys and it's probably the best news of the year.
"We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February," Ehrlich explained in Billboard's Grammy roundtable. He also noted that very few people have ever refused to perform at the Grammys over the years and we're thankful that neither Adele nor Beyoncé turned down the chance. That said, he's not exactly confirming that both women will perform, just that they're expected to show up. So if you want to see this diva showdown go down, start crossing your fingers and toes now.
Either way, it's going to be a landmark year at the awards for both of them. Our favorite divas will face off over some serious awards: they're both nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.
We need front-row seats for this.
