Twitter Reacts To News That Cats Are Joining The Westminster Dog Show

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Gerard Lacz/REX/Shutterstock.
At a time of polarization and strife in the U.S., The Westminster Dog Show is seeking to bring two sects of Americans together: dog people and cat people. You read that right: cats are coming to Westminster. For the first time in its 140-year history, the prestigious competition is bringing pedigreed kitties into the mix with an official "Meet and Compete" event. On February 11, the opening day, the finest cats and dogs alike will line up together for a non-competitive event at Madison Square Garden, the New York Times reports. (The Times notes that a similar event including cats has taken place before, though separately from the main event.) How are people taking the wild news? Well, some people are freaking out a little bit. "Cats being allowed to compete in the Westminster Dog show proves nothing is sacred anymore," laments one feline foe. "This is a definite sign of the apocalypse, right?" quipped another. Others are injecting a bit of political humor into the situation. "I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of cats entering the Westminster Dog Show until reps can figure out what the hell's going on," reads one tweet. Somebody mocked Trump in their reaction to the news: "Liberals say they want inclusion and equality but don't want cats in the Westminster dog show! Hypocritical! Sad!" And, yes, some of us are genuinely happy (this cat lady included). My favorite: "Cats are going to be in the Westminster Dog Show because you CAN'T STOP PROGRESS." If that's not an inspiring progressive platform, I don't know what is.
